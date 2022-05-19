The F1 paddock has already arrived in Spain, where what is considered the ‘European season’ of F1 will begin this weekend. Alongside all the issues related to the technique of single-seaters and high-ranking duels, however, the surreal controversy linked to the infamous ‘jewelry issue’ and the possibility – or not – of the drivers to wear them while they are behind the wheel in official sessions. The great wall against wall seems to be that between the FIA ​​and Race Director Niels Wittich, who was the most strict in enforcing compliance with this ‘dress code’, and the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The redde rationem between the two parties should take place at the end of May, over the weekend in Monte Carlo, when the two GP exemption granted to the English by the Federation to remove some of his particularly elaborate piercings will end.

On a purely theoretical level, if Hamilton continues to refuse to remove the jewels during the official sessions on the track, he could be prevented from getting into the car. However, it is difficult to imagine that such a scenario can really be reached. But if Hamilton (and Vettel, as regards the question of underwear) were the drivers who spoke out more explicitly against the FIA ​​diktats, this does not mean that they are the only ones to think so. Kevin Magnussen he had recently reported that he felt uncomfortable having to remove the wedding band from his finger. He also expressed himself on the same line Pierre GaslyThe Frenchman is particularly devout and has suffered the obligation of having to remove religious symbols that he normally carries with him in the car.

“I don’t feel comfortable not having them driving the car with me – told the site RacingNews365 – obviously I have my beliefs, others have their beliefs. Others may want to wear jewelry for different reasons. These are my feelings and my point of view. Lewis also has his own. It’s more of an open conversation about what could be done. In the end, we are talking about a very small topic that is making a big fuss about”Gasly pointed out. The French of the AlphaTauri, precisely with regard tohypothetical exclusion of Hamilton from the Monte Carlo GPcalled for a compromise solution.

“For me it’s about using common sense – added the native of Rouen – it went well for [molti] years, then suddenly this year there have been a lot of changes. Compared to last year, there have been many changes in the regulation and in the way everything is controlled. I think as drivers we all agree that we would like more communication between what we believe is right and what theirs [la FIA] they believe it is right, trying to find a compromise “he concluded.