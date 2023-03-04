Former head of Secom shared 2021 office images about the case; called newspaper reporting a “fantasy narrative”

The former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Fabio Wajngartenused your profile on twitter for comment on a report that reports an alleged attempt by the former president’s management to bring jewelry from Saudi Arabia to Brazil without paying taxes. He calls the text published in the newspaper The State of S. Paulo in “fantasy narrative of millions”.

In posts made early this Saturday (4.Mar.2023), Wajngarten published a photo of craft by Marcelo da Silva Vieira (image below), former head of the Assistant Cabinet for Historical Documentation, in which he says that gifts received in Saudi Arabia should be sent to the presidential collection, and not retained by the Federal Revenue. The items were brought by the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy).



Playback/Twitter Photo of what would be a letter saying that the jewels given to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro should go to the collection of the Presidency of the Republic

Wajngarten also published the copy of a message sent to Saudi Arabia in which Brazil is grateful for the gift and informs that the pieces would be incorporated into the official Brazilian collection, in accordance with the legislation.



Playback/Twitter Photo of what would be a letter sent by the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) to the government of Saudi Arabia

The photo is accompanied by a copy of the letter sent by Bento’s office to the office of the special secretary of the Federal Revenue. Look:



Playback/Twitter Photo of what would be a letter sent by the office of the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) to the special secretary of the Federal Revenue

The two photos are accompanied by the message: “Again another ‘fantasy narrative of millions’ will be largely debunked. The era of cliques, the attempt to destroy people’s honor and good morals, cannot prosper as it is. This time it didn’t come from blogs or individuals”.

In another publication in twitter, Wajngarten made a chronology of the facts. He said that, as he would have found, all the steps were documented and stated that “the case is identical if an international head of state enters Brazil with gifts” to the President and First Lady: “There is no taxation. There is a complete record of everything and the ethics committee evaluates the destination”.

Here is what Wajngarten said:

Bento Albuquerque received gifts from the Saudi government that would be for Bolsonaro and Michelle;

the former minister’s team underwent inspection at the airport in Guarulhos (SP), and the jewels were retained because the inspectors would not know that they were “gift presidential” ;

; the gift should have gone to the collection, and then it would be decided whether the jewels would stay with Michelle or become state property.

UNDERSTAND

The newspaper The State of S. Paulo disclosed on Friday (3.mar) that the Bolsonaro government tried to enter Brazil, without paying taxes, with jewelry valued at R$ 16.5 million. The items were a president of the government of Saudi Arabia to Michelle Bolsonaro.

The jewelry set consisted of:

to paste;

ring;

clock;

diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from the Chopard brand.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, when they were found in the backpack of an advisor to the then minister. Bento Albuquerque (Minas e Energia), who was with Bolsonaro’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

O Power360 contacted the Bolsonaros’ defense to request a manifestation regarding the case. Frederick Wassef, who represents the former president, said he would not comment on the case.

Here are some points of the case reported by the Estadão:

to the Estadão Bento said that he brought the package to Michelle, but that he didn’t know what was inside;

Bento said that he brought the package to Michelle, but that he didn’t know what was inside; upon learning that the jewels had been seized, the former minister went to the customs area to release the diamonds;

the Federal Revenue kept the jewels – the legislation requires goods that enter the country and exceed the value of US$ 1,000 to be declared;

Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total item seized – a total of R$ 12 million;

to enter the country with the jewels without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the first lady and the president of the Republic;

Bolsonaro would have tried to recover the jewels 4 more times;

O Ministry of Mines and Energy triggered the Itamaraty ; he failed to recover the jewels;

triggered the ; he failed to recover the jewels; the last time Bolsonaro would have tried to recover the jewels was on December 29, 2022, before leaving the Presidency of the Republic and traveling to the United States.

Minister Flávio Dino (Justice) said he will ask the PF (Federal Police) investigate the case. In your profile on twitterhe declared that the situation may “configure the crimes of embezzlement, embezzlement and money laundering, among other possible crimes”.

MICHELLE CRITICA PRESS

In your profile on Instagram, Michelle Bolsonaro criticized the report on the jewelry. The former first lady shared an image in stories with the following message: “You mean, ‘I have all this’ and I didn’t know? My God! You’re going too far huh?! I’m laughing at the lack of fit of this print [sic] vexatious”.