Thieves in the home of Atalanta captain Rafael Toloi, in Bergamo. The attack, according to L'Eco di Bergamo, was committed last Sunday afternoon, while the player was playing the Atalanta-Bologna match at the Gewiss Stadium.

None of the defender's family was at home and the thieves had plenty of time to make off with hugely valuable jewels and watches. Upon returning, the family found everything upside down. The police arrived on site, with forensic men who carried out the investigations, looking for any footprints.

Toloi is the fifth Dea footballer to be a victim of thieves, after Boga, Muriel, Demiral and Scamacca. The perpetrator would perhaps be a group specializing in thefts from the homes of football players.