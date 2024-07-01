Russian women had jewelry worth millions of rubles confiscated at Sheremetyevo airport

Customs officers at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport seized jewelry worth 21 million rubles from Russian women flying to Thailand. This is reported by press service Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia.

It is noted that the tourists were traveling to the popular Asian resort country via China and were trying to smuggle contraband through the “green” corridor. The passengers introduced themselves to customs officers as relatives.

As a result of the inspection, inspectors found 504 items in their luggage and hand luggage. Among them were rings, pendants, earrings and bracelets with inserts of precious and semi-precious stones, as well as semi-finished jewelry, precious and semi-precious stones and certificates for them.

During a conversation with employees of the capital’s air harbor, the women stated that all the discovered items were of no value, and the precious stones were “glasses.” According to them, they were not aware of the need to declare.

“In turn, the customs examination established that the jewelry was new and made of 585 gold and 925 silver with inserts of diamonds, tourmaline, corundum, beryl, topaz, enamel, amethyst, tanzanite, citrine, cultured pearls, opal and labradorite,” the message says. Now Russian women face 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to a million rubles.

