Customs officers at Sheremetyevo confiscated rings and a chain worth 1.7 million rubles from a Russian woman

Customs officers at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport confiscated jewelry worth 1.7 million rubles from a Russian woman. About this radio station “Moscow Speaks” reported in the press service of the customs.

It is noted that in the luggage of a tourist flying from Turkey, they found eight rings with diamonds and a chain of gold 585 and 750 samples. She was going to smuggle all the jewelry without declaring.

The Russian woman wanted to go through the “green” corridor, where she got caught by customs officers. According to the traveler, she planned to sell jewelry in her accessories store.

The press service of the Sheremetyevo Customs informed that the violator faces from three to seven years in prison with a fine of up to one million rubles.

Earlier in February, customs officers at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport found undeclared jewelry worth 1.5 million rubles on a passenger from Baku. It is specified that the tourist was caught during the passage through the “green” corridor.