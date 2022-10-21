As if it were the work of a police crime movie, a gang of robbers use sophisticated scripts and disguises to rob luxury jewelry stores In Panama. Three of the latest hits have been under the guise of deception and identity theft to confuse their victims.

Nurses, sanitation workers, religious, movie actors; the creativity of organized crime is expressed to the maximum in order to achieve its mission: steal thousands of dollars worth of high-end clothing.

According to local authorities, at least six subjects are part of the organization. Three would have disguised themselves as Arabs and another three from the city’s cleaning service, to break into a jewelry store located on Samuel Lewis Avenue, very close to 56th Street, on October 12.

As can be seen in images that have been circulating on social networks, it is observed how the gang enters the store pretending that they are going to buy precious stones; however, when the security is distracted, they take the opportunity to subdue the agents and give entry to the robbers with uniforms of the cleaning entity, who break the windows to take the jewelry.

As reported by the local portal ‘Panamá América’, the value of the stolen objects has not been calculated.

This is not the first time these robberies have been committed.

The use of costumes is not new. In July of this year another theft was committed under the same modality. As reported at the time, several men posing as movie actors broke into a store in the town of Obarrio, where they stole at least $30,000 in merchandise.

Panamanian media reported the same modus operandi: three people dressed in a formal way approach the counter to receive personalized attention, the guard is distracted and, at that precise moment, they take the opportunity to commit the crime.

In 2018, a dozen Rolex watches valued at $1,500 each (7.3 million pesos) were stolen.

