Ciudad Juarez.– Following the execution of an arrest warrant issued by a Control Judge, the people arrested after a violent assault on a jewelry store will be formally charged this Wednesday.

Gabriela Cota Santos, spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone, reported that the hearing for the formulation of charges will be held this Wednesday, although the time and criminal courtroom were not specified.

He said that through the Robbery Investigation Unit, the corresponding file was put together, for which the agent of the Public Ministry and the elements of the State Investigation Agency, as well as experts, carried out the corresponding investigations. The actions included field work and various interviews.

The social representation also has videos and a vehicle seized, as well as firearms and 148 pieces probably stolen from the jewelry store.

The detention of the arrested persons was carried out by personnel from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE).

Police arrested Edwin Omar MM, 33, Daniel RT, Paulina SR, 29, Romanza SR, 35, Francisco Javier RS, 35, Juan Gabriel A., 47, and a 16-year-old teenager with the initials KSQA

The robbery, which occurred on September 1, was carried out in a jewelry store in the shopping center located on Avenida Tecnológico and Ejército Nacional, and was captured by several surveillance cameras.

The security team captured the moment of the violent robbery.

In one of the images, two men in red and blue clothing, one of them hooded, can be seen putting items into a bag; in the background, another man in a black shirt can be seen also stealing jewelry, while an employee takes shelter, kneeling, behind the display case.

The Control Judge assessed the evidence collected by the social representation and granted the arrest warrant which was executed on Tuesday night, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.