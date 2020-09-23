From January 1, Russia will be obliged to mark jewelry, and from July 1, only marked jewelry will be allowed to circulate. This is stated on September 22 in a message on website Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

The timeframe for the implementation of the system is indicated together with the Federal Assay Office.

“From December 1, 2020, the system will operate in test mode, voluntary labeling and the opening of personal accounts in the system will be introduced. From January 1, 2021, the beginning of the marking is mandatory, “the message says.

According to the departments, the labeling will protect buyers from counterfeiting and increase consumer confidence in the industry, said Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev.

The introduction of digitalization elements in the sphere of precious metals turnover will provide quick access to all information about a jewelry item for both the buyer and the supervisory authorities.

Earlier in September, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed expanding the list of goods subject to mandatory labeling. For it, a two-dimensional code in the Data Matrix format is used, which is applied directly to the product packaging or product label.

As an experiment, a unified system of national product labeling in Russia was launched in 2018. Since July 1, 2020, it has become mandatory for tobacco products, footwear, and some categories of light industry goods. In 2019, they began to label perfumes, eau de toilette, car tires and tires, cameras.

In the same year, a pilot project on mandatory labeling of certified finished dairy products began. Milk and cream, milk powder, fermented milk products (kefir, yogurt, etc.), whey, butter, cheeses and other products are subject to labeling.

In January, a voluntary experiment on labeling mineral and drinking bottled water began in Russia.

In 2024, the labeling system should be fully operational.