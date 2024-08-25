The origins of the Goldsmiths and Silversmiths’ Guild date back to 1248, in Liguria. An ancient art that today focuses more and more on quality and customization. A jewel to communicate a feeling and fix, in time, an event or a date but also a good to be passed down, from generation to generation, in the family. And if Campo Ligure (Genoa) is the kingdom of filigree, there are those who with their works are conquering the world market. Among the problems? The lack, in the area, of an ad hoc school

