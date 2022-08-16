The facts date back to January 21: the owner of the jewelry was beaten by two bandits with weapons in hand. Loot of more than 300 thousand euros

Sarzana – The Carabinieri of Sarzana have arrested in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the La Spezia Judicial Authority a woman and a man, respectively considered a basista and second perpetrator of a robbery in jewelry in Ceparana.

The first alleged robber had already been arrested in March. The facts date back to January 21, when a jeweler in Ceparana, while he was closing the jewelry shop, was confronted by two men with misrepresented weapons in hand, who, after pointing a gun at him and having exploded some shots in the airthey had had jewelry and watches delivered for more three hundred thousand euros.

The victim, due to the beatings suffered, had been hospitalized. The investigations had already led to the identification of one of the two robbers, a 45-year-old man tracked down in the province of Prato and arrested on 17 March in execution of a precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge of La Spezia.

After months of technical investigation and feedback, Investigators also identified the second robber, a 40-year-old man also residing in Pratoand a 45-year-old woman residing in Sarzana, who would have had the role of basista.

The woman is suspected of having provided the information to the couple of robbers on how, where and when to perpetrate the robbery.

The two were accompanied to the barracks in Sarzana for the ritual formalities. Then the man was taken to prison. The woman is under house arrest in her home.