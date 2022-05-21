“There are rules and everyone has to respect them. Ask the previous management why the jewelry rules have not been respected“: This is how the president of the Federation Mohamed Ben Sulayem recently expressed himself to the English press, regarding the issue that has recently raised some perplexities on the part of the drivers, Lewis Hamilton in the first place. The British Mercedes champion was given two time races to remove the piercings, and therefore in view of the Monte Carlo race on 29 May the Englishman will have to comply with the regulations, otherwise he will not pass the FIA ​​checks.

Surprisingly, the seven-time world champion found an unexpected ally in Helmut Markoformer Formula 1 driver and current Red Bull home consultant, who to the Germans of RTL has explained: “I think they went too far with this story. It should be a personal decision of each individual driver. I don’t remember exactly how long Hamilton has been racing in Formula 1, but he has been wearing this kind of jewelry all these years. And so why did they suddenly come up with this question? I think we already have enough things to worry about. We should accept and respect the individuality of each individual driver. I’m on Hamilton’s side, that’s my opinion“, Explained the Austrian.