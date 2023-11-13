Jeweler killed ten years ago: the State compensates his son with only 50 thousand euros

The son of the jeweler killed ten years ago has received 50 thousand euro compensation from the state. A figure deemed inadequate by Giorgio Veronesi, who expressed his regret that the state “should offer much, much more help.” Speaking on Tg3, the son of Giovanni Veronesi he explained that for him “it was long, tiring, reliving what happened ten years ago: for me it is always a trauma”. “I find this compensation of 50 thousand euros inadequate, whoever was convicted had a light sentence in my opinion, life imprisonment in the first degree, reduced to 30 years – tells -. This man stole a thousand objects that were 30 years of my father’s work.” “I’m thinking of the people who have suffered crimes like the ones I suffered and who have no economic security, the family no longer has a fixed income , had to sell the business. He should have much, much more help from the state,” he concluded. His lawyers Claudio Defilippi and Gianna Sammicheli they are already thinking about appealing to the European Courts.

The murder of the jeweler in Brera in March 2013

Giovanni Veronesi was killed on 21 March 2013 during a robbery in the central Via dell’Orso in Milan, hit 42 times with a screwdriver. The accused, Ivan Gallo, he was sentenced to life in prison and then 30 years. The jeweler’s murderer, Ansa reconstructs, was a technician who had recently been fired from the company which also took care of the video surveillance system of the Veronesi jewelery shop, in the Brera district, and was stopped by the Carabinieri in Spain after an escape that lasted five days. For the judge who sentenced him to life imprisonment in the first instance, ”before being captured by the police”, the man spent ”his evenings pleasantly taking narcotic substances and dedicating himself to recreational activities”, even doing ” plans for its future”.

Gallo had “showed himself totally insensitive to the horrendous murder committed”, demonstrating “absolute indifference towards the serious crimes committed”. The motive was robbery “with the desire to raise the money needed to go to Spain to visit his daughter”. Once he arrived in Marbella, however, he had not “dedicated himself only to his daughter – the judge wrote in the reasons -. A friend of his who lives there reported to a mutual friend that on the evening he arrived he had been seen at the port ‘all high’ and ‘playing darts with another junkie”.

