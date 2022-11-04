Colombia.- An expert in jewelry showed step by step how to make a silver engagement ring with a 5-millimeter zircon stone, all this, from her TikTok account ‘@viva.lajoya’, where comments affirm that the piece is better than those sold at Coppel and Elektra.

In the clip, the young woman, for her company ‘Viva la Joya’, made the engagement ring from the point where she melted the beach and put it in an ingot pot, where she let it cool and then obtained a small bar.

The next step for the jeweler was to clean the result of any remains other than the precious metal and laminate it using special equipment, first square and then flat with the intention of obtaining the classic shape of the accessory.

Now what the experts in the field dictate is to use a hammer to flatten the silver strip and later give it shape and size. At this point it is almost ready, it is a matter of cutting the excess piece and aligning it to then weld.

The next process is called “blanching”, which consists of putting the piece on the fire in a container filled with water. This will be used by the jeweler to make the desired shape of the metal and to repeat some parts of the process to prepare the support of the stone.

By making “the box” that holds the zircon, securing it well and polishing the silver, the final result is ready.

The creation of company ‘Viva la Joya’, originally from Colombiawas compared in comments to items sold in department stores Coppel and Elektrahighly popular in Mexico and also present in Argentina.