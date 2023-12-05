“We need a serious and profound justice reform. Those who are attacked must be protected and not blamed”





“A shameful sentence that causes the loss of the minimum credibility that the Judiciary still had in this country”. As Andrea Crippadeputy secretary of the League, comments with Affaritaliani.it the sentence of 17 years for Mario Roggero, the jeweler convicted of killing two robbers in Grinzane Cavour, in the province of Cuneo. “A sentence that condemns a person who defended his shop and his family. Two robbers even become martyrs and the blame lies with the robbed and not with the robbers because he should have understood that they were toy guns. Madness, the world upside down A normal state defends those who are robbed, in Italy they get 17 years in prison which at their age means a life sentence.”

Crippa has no doubts: “In Italy there is no longer the rule of law, we have approved a law on self-defense but some magistrates apply the law with sentences based on their sensitivity or their party sympathies. The rule of law no longer exists. We need a serious and profound justice reform. Those who are attacked must be protected and not blamed”, concludes Crippa.

