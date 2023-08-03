The Barcelona Police (known as the Mossos d’Esquadra) are carrying out an investigation to determine the responsible for the theft of more than 160 graves in the Montjuïc cemetery, which has more than 170,000 graves.

​

The thieves took valuables from the deceased who have been lying at rest for decades in that historic Barcelona cemetery, according to the Madrid newspaper El País.

After an exhaustive analysis, on July 3, the administration of the municipal company filed a complaint with a Mossos commissioner warning about the sacrilege of niches in the cemetery. Although there were no exhumations, the authorities reported the theft of precious stones that decorated the tombs.

In response, reinforced security measures were added. On the other hand, both the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Urban Police extended their presence in the cemetery, having a greater number of troops.

Spanish authorities have opened an investigation into grave robberies in Barcelona (this is a file photo).

Robberies in cemeteries in Catalonia are much more common than they seem, according to several local media reports. According to El País, for example, There are groups of people who are experts in distinguishing graves where jewelry and other objects are found, information that researchers have.



The owners of niches that have been looted are already being notified, although this task will be more complex for the tombs that are very old.

