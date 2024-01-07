Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After a long absence from the beginning of the season due to injury, the young Turkish star Arda Guler, 18 years old, began his adventure with Real Madrid, where he participated for the first time with the team against Arandina, “fourth division,” in the King’s Cup of Spain, which ended in a 3-1 win for Real Madrid. Joselu, Ibrahim Diaz, and Rodrigo, respectively, from a penalty kick, during which Guler gave a good performance that caught the attention of all his teammates, who congratulated him on this fine performance when he left the field in the second half, which indicates the birth of a new star in the “Merengue” career.

The “Global Goal” website described Guler’s performance as a “big story,” during which he was able to play a distinctive tune in his first match with the “Blancos,” where he shined throughout the first half thanks to his conscious movements, perfect passes, and useful dribbles.

Joselu Matto, the Real Madrid striker and scorer of the first goal from a penalty kick, spoke about this new Turkish arrival, saying: “Before we went on the field, I advised him to enjoy what he is doing and not be afraid of anything because it was the first time he played an official match with us, and this is not the case.” “It is easy and different from training, because he is still a young man.”

Joselu added: “Guler has many high skills and this is a special moment for him. He is a 'jewel' that we must preserve and preserve.”

Regarding the penalty kick from which he scored his team’s first goal, Joselu said: “It is my first successful penalty kick after 3 failed attempts this season, and the coach allowed me to take it, which gave me the confidence to continue taking penalty kicks.”

He commented, saying: “The pitch was wet, and I was afraid that I would fail to score, but I succeeded.”

In response to a question about the possibility of him taking penalty kicks in the future, Joselu said: “It depends on the players on the field, and we have many who are good at this skill, and the technical director is the one who determines who can take it, and today it was my personal turn.”

For his part, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance in the Arandina match, but quickly closed its file in preparation for facing the “arch neighbor” Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup, on Wednesday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

#Jewel #Türkiye #presents #royal #credentials