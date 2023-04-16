Negotiated with Real Madrid, to which he should present himself when he turns 18 in July next year, striker Endrick, from Palmeiras will probably only have one chance to play in a Brazilian Championship from start to finish. And he started off on the right foot. He scored the first goal of the 2023 edition of the competition, which opened the scoring in Verdão’s 2-1 victory over Cuiabá, this Saturday (15), at Allianz Parque. ‘Flaco’ López, for the São Paulo team, and Raniele, for Dourado, scored the other goals in the duel.

It took Palmeiras just four minutes to open the scoring for the 2023 Brasileirão. In front of 35,000 fans, Dudu received the ball from the left, looked at the area and crossed just enough for Endrick to just push into the empty net. It was the 16-year-old’s sixth goal for Verdão, a club for which he debuted professionally at the end of the 2022 Brazilian Championship, won by the team.

At the end of the first stage, Cuiabá reached the equalizer with Raniele, who completed Jonathan Cafu’s cross from the right with a header.

In the second half, the Mato Grosso team lost defender Filipe Augusto, expelled for receiving two yellow cards practically consecutively.

Verdão reached the winning goal in the 20th minute, when Argentine José Manuel ‘Flaco’ López dominated the cross that came from the left and shot goalkeeper Walter without chances.

Flu continues in a great phase and runs over the Rabbit

The last few weeks reserved great news for the Rio Tricolor. The team was state champion with a rout over rival Flamengo and started with good results both in Libertadores and in the Copa do Brasil. The beginning of the journey in the Brazilian Championship followed the same tone: the team did not take notice of América-MG, defeating the opponent by 3-0 at Estádio Independência, in Belo Horizonte.

Striker Lelê, hired after standing out for Volta Redonda in the Carioca Championship, came on at halftime and, in a way, changed the history of the game. All the main events of the match unfolded after his entrance.

After just four minutes, Lelê left John Kennedy in front of the goal and he was brought down by Nino Paraíba. Penalty that, however, was wasted by the Argentine Germán Cano.

However, soon afterwards, Cano opened the scoring after receiving a launch and dribbling goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli. Flu resolved the match with two more goals in 20 minutes. First, John Kennedy took advantage of Lelê’s pass to touch the goalkeeper’s exit and then Lelê himself received it, advanced and kicked cross to score the third.

Botafogo, Bragantino and Athletico win as hosts

The round continued with four games at 6:30 pm this Saturday (15). Only one of them did not end with the victory of the home team. In the capital of Ceará, Fortaleza and Internacional were at 1 to 1. Wanderson opened the scoring for Colorado in the second half and Moisés equalized soon after.

In Rio de Janeiro, after months of renovation to install a synthetic lawn, Botafogo returned to host a game at Estádio Nilton Santos. Glorioso won the duel with São Paulo (2-1) with a goal by Eduardo in the final stretch. The team had opened the scoring early on, with Tiquinho Soares, while Calleri had tied for the São Paulo team.

In Curitiba, Athletico Paranaense had a quiet triumph against Goiás, by 2 to 0. Pedro Henrique and Christian scored the goals of the red-black victory at the Arena da Baixada.

Already in Bragança Paulista, Bragantino defeated Bahia by 2 to 1. Tricolor from Bahia took the lead in the first half, with Everaldo and Massa Bruta turned the score around in the second half, with Bruninho and Eduardo Sasha.