The Brazilian decides the trip to Brianza with a splendid half-hour goal, but the Rossoneri don’t score again and risk a double post hit by Ciurria in the second half

From our correspondent Marco Pasotto

The third clue delivers the proof: the patient is healed, he has taken off his bandages, returned his crutches and is back on the road. No regard for the sentimentality against Berlusconi’s Monza – announced but absent – ​​and Galliani: Milan find their third consecutive success between the championship and the Champions League, and they also do so by keeping a clean sheet for the third time.

Important signals and a ranking that remains equally important: these are the dirty matches to be won to maintain a strong candidacy among the top four in the class. Dirty because in Monza, as expected, it wasn’t a walk in the park, especially in the second half. But the fact that the Devil remained afloat even after a good deal of suffering is further proof of the new-found attitude. Note of merit also observing the value of the opponent in 2023: Monza were the only ones from Serie A still unbeaten in the league and came from an unblemished streak of eight games. Pioli, however, on the eve he said he was sure about the previous days of his boys: “I saw what I wanted to see”. He reviewed it again, although it certainly wasn’t a flawless test.

The choices — Palladino had a couple of doubts on the eve, which he resolved as follows: inside Marlon (and not Caldirola) in defense, inside Birindelli (and not Donati) in place of the injured Carlos Augusto on the right, inside Mota Carvalho (and not Sensi) on three-quarters. Attack entrusted to the former Petagna. Pioli confirmed the three-man defence, which presumably will accompany the Diavolo also in the next matches, and once again put himself on the mirror against the opponent: 3-4-2-1, but with three new features compared to Tottenham. The first: Origi in place of Giroud, a new chance for the Belgian. The second: Messias instead of Saelemaekers. The third: the returning Tomori in place of Kjaer, returning from three ownerships in a row. That is with the happy – very happy – surprise Thiaw in the heart of the defense between Fik and Kalulu. Up front, in support of Origi, Diaz and Leao confirmed. See also Guillermo Ochoa must take advantage of his opportunity to close his career in Europe

Ghosts — A trident who moved unexpectedly in the non-possession phase: Diaz in central pressure and Origi in the wing, in an attempt to use Brahim’s speed to put the first Brianza play in difficulty. It must be honestly said that Origi, even if nothing can be reproached in terms of commitment, appeared once again in precarious athletic conditions. Woody, as they say in these cases. Only Monza was seen as a tonic at the start of the match, who immediately pressed hard, hammering above all on the right side of the Devil. Two turns of the hand and Tatarusanu had to put in an important patch twice: first on a shot by Ciurria and then on a header by Petagna – here a more complicated matter – on the next corner. A start that seemed to be able to materialize the Rossoneri ghosts again, but Milan’s recovery is also well certified by the following minutes: no panic, but organization and comfortable taking possession of the midfielder, with the consequent opening of gaps on the flanks. Exactly where in the first quarter of an hour Messias and Theo failed to break through. It must be said that Milan wasn’t very precise in dribbling and in exits – there were several mistakes, even trivial, in an attempt to overcome the first pressure from the reds -, but it was a bad Milan in going to get the ball back when they lost it. It is above all here that the fresh change of attitude of the Rossoneri is clearly seen. See also Milan, Bakayoko sees himself again: on the pitch after 279 days

Freebies — When the push from Ciurria and Mota Carvalho ran out on the centre-right, and Monza lost their intensity and aggressiveness in the pressure – certainly too soon, given the comforting results in the first 15 minutes -, Milan came out of their castle and started creating dangers in series. A right-footed shot by Leao that came out of a breath (19 ‘), another shot by Leao not held by Di Gregorio followed by a block on Diaz (25’) and a left-footed volley by Tomori well rejected by the goalkeeper (28 ‘). The goal, which had already been in the air for a while, arrived in the half hour: Messias started the action from the trocar and finished it in the box with a beautiful left-footed rebound – coefficient of difficulty: high – in the corner after a short rejected by Pessina. The recovery started on the same tracks: Milan forward, Monza waiting, or in any case forced to wait. To show up near Tatarusanu it took an obvious mistake by Messias, who lost a bloody ball and triggered Mota Carvalho: chocolate for Petagna who devoured the opportunity by choking his right foot in front of Tatarusanu. Milan returned the kind homage a couple of minutes later with Hernandez, who threw a great Leao cue into the trash, selfishly shooting – all alone – on the outside of the net instead of serving the Portuguese in tow. See also The song of the Manchester City fans for Julián Álvarez

Three moves — In the quarter of an hour the former Rossoneri center forward was out and Machin was in, with Mota Carvalho in center forward, Pioli responded with three moves: Saelemaekers for Messias, De Ketelaere for Diaz and Giroud for Origi. Perhaps fresh but they didn’t help to keep the inertia of the match on the Rossoneri side. On the contrary. Except for the first ten minutes there was a lot of Monza. The apex: minute number 40, double post by Ciurria with a left foot from distance which then rebounded on Tatarusanu and finished for a corner. And Milan? A break – but very important – in the 40th minute: Di Gregorio saved a shot with the protractor from Tonali and then De Ketelaere had a super chance blocked by Pessina. Nothing to do this time either, the curse continues but it is a completely personal regret: Milan has started marching again and this at the Rossoneri is the most important news of all.