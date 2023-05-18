Jewel in Colombian soccer: tremendous Olympic goal in Pereira, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pereira’s Olympic goal.
Pereira’s Olympic goal.
Great goal on the last date of the League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The date 20 of Colombian soccer defines the three remaining places for the dispute of the semifinal home runs.
(You may be interested in: Millionaires, the best team in Colombia and among the 50 in the world)
The 10 games of the day are played in a unified schedule. In one of them, the great goal of the date was recorded.
olympic goal
It was in Pereira where the Matecaña team scored a true Olympic goal against Alianza Petrolera. It was from a corner kick taken by the player Johan Bocanegra, at minute 39 of the first half.
The ball curved in and surprised the goalkeeper. Pier Grazziani I can’t react
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jewel #Colombian #soccer #tremendous #Olympic #goal #Pereira #video
Leave a Reply