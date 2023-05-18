Jewel in Colombian soccer: tremendous Olympic goal in Pereira, video

The date 20 of Colombian soccer defines the three remaining places for the dispute of the semifinal home runs.

(You may be interested in: Millionaires, the best team in Colombia and among the 50 in the world)

The 10 games of the day are played in a unified schedule. In one of them, the great goal of the date was recorded.

olympic goal

It was in Pereira where the Matecaña team scored a true Olympic goal against Alianza Petrolera. It was from a corner kick taken by the player Johan Bocanegra, at minute 39 of the first half.

The ball curved in and surprised the goalkeeper. Pier Grazziani I can’t react

SPORTS

More sports news