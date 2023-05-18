Thursday, May 18, 2023
Jewel in Colombian soccer: tremendous Olympic goal in Pereira, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Jewel in Colombian soccer: tremendous Olympic goal in Pereira, video


close

olympic goal

Pereira’s Olympic goal.

Pereira’s Olympic goal.

Great goal on the last date of the League.

The date 20 of Colombian soccer defines the three remaining places for the dispute of the semifinal home runs.

(You may be interested in: Millionaires, the best team in Colombia and among the 50 in the world)

The 10 games of the day are played in a unified schedule. In one of them, the great goal of the date was recorded.

olympic goal

It was in Pereira where the Matecaña team scored a true Olympic goal against Alianza Petrolera. It was from a corner kick taken by the player Johan Bocanegra, at minute 39 of the first half.

The ball curved in and surprised the goalkeeper. Pier Grazziani I can’t react

SPORTS

More sports news

