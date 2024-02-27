Outgoing energy minister Rob Jetten denies the claim of environmental clubs that officials from his Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK) improperly helped the energy company Vattenfall obtain subsidies. “The application was submitted neatly and transparently,” he said in response to extremely critical questions from the Party for the Animals.
#Jetten #question #influencing #officials #Vattenfall #biomass #subsidy
Hamas: the origin of a “monster”
Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, and her husband, Oded, 83, were kidnapped on October 7, 2023, from their home in Kibbutz Nir...
Leave a Reply