THQ Nordic announced today Jetted – Rivalsa particular arcade racing game with strange derivations action, focused on stunts and spectacular jumps, in a sort of extreme stunt simulation.

Jetted – Rivals unites extreme sports, vehicle destruction and speed mind-boggling in a bizarre 18-player elimination tournament.

It’s about racing cars and various racing vehicles in stages that recall the standard racing game, but then also mastering the exclusive ejection system, thanks to which we will be able to make the pilots take flight for decidedly spectacular sequences .

Race, pull off stunts, and catapult yourself to the podium in a variety of events: deadly destruction sprees, dazzling stunt challenges, jetwing races, spectacular mileage jumps, and more. Get ready to test your stunt skills in a variety of ways.

In addition to the standard ride, the gameplay is based on this mixture of vehicle driving and pilot ejection, which allows you to reach extreme speeds and dizzying heights, thus trying to cross the finish line using various tools such as jetwings, jetpacks and various other “free flight” equipment.

This also introduces various customization elements for both vehicles and pilots, in order to better manage the “flying” element of the game. Jetted – Rivals has the release date set for May 4, 2023 on PC as free-to-play.