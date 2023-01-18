Jett: The Far Shore expands with the arrival of Given Time, the new campaign additional that will be available free for users who own the main game, arriving on January 31, 2023 with several new features, as announced in the new trailer.

In addition to communicating the release datethe Given Time video also shows something of this new campaign that will expand the basic contents of Jett: The Far Shore, largely focused on survival action.

The addition also comes in correspondence with the availability of Jett: The Far Shore in the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription catalog, which greatly expands the potential audience of these additional contents.

As reported by the development team on the PlayStation blog, it will be possible to start the Given Time campaign separately from the main menu, whether or not you completed the original game. Progress in campaigns is saved separately, so it will be possible to start a game and then switch to another or vice versa, although the team still recommends trying the content in chronological order.

The new Given Time campaign is set three years after the end of the events of The Far Shore: in the role of the character Mei, the player wakes up in an empty and silent land Command, in the company only of another scout and with a marked Jett from the time parked outside the Command.

The new campaign is therefore a solo journey to explore new and mysterious phenomena, which intends to offer more freedom and less dialogue. Given Time’s gameplay revolves around finding rainbow resonances and hatching the life forms known as brine wisps, creatures hidden in unique locations and offering interesting problems to solve.

The character will have to use his knowledge and skills as a scout of Jett to survive in a rich and particular ecosystem, within this new free open world adventure. Mei will have to prove she’s a good aviator and scientist to reveal the secrets of the Master Wave and discern the nature of Wyld, the ancient entity in the heart of Tor.

In the meantime, we refer you to the Jett: The Far Shore review to learn more about the main game.