During the summer of 2009, I started a walking tour that lasted almost three months. The objective of what I called the Ayuujk Route was to visit the communities of the Mixe Region to the northwest of the capital of the state of Oaxaca, to know the old roads that were still open despite the fact that the roads had marked other routes. During those extraordinary days of intense learning, I avoided, as much as I could, walking alone in the woods at dusk. As the days went by, I was relaxing the precautionary measures until one night I found myself inside a forest of ocotes and oaks in the middle of an intense summer storm. The old stories had taught me that the ocotes are excellent lightning rods, the husband of my great-great-great aunt Guadalupe had fallen asleep at the foot of an ocote after having consumed pulque in the tianguis, back to his ranch he preferred to sleep a little before continuing the way. There he was left by some friends who went ahead and there they later found his remains among the rubble of the charred ocote and split in half by lightning. There are many family stories that involve the power of lightning and that I could tell you to show you reliably the fear I felt of finding myself in such a situation. The rays illuminated the forest and my face was wet with terror, the thunder generated waves in the crust of the earth that made me stumble in addition to the blows of a copious rain. In the midst of a desperate situation, I understood in an unprecedented way why we worship nature. I remembered the words that the elders used to ask nature to temper its rigor and the formulas with which it was requested that, when carrying out work in new forests, nature would keep the most poisonous animals in its bosom for the duration of our incursion: “ save the animals you have created, those that can bite us, those that can kill us, save your entities, allow us to be, we are also your creatures ”. We could say that the core part of the ayuujk worldview consists of reading the territory as a living entity of which we are part, we are at the mercy of its cycles and a strong movement of its back has the power to disappear us.

These ideas contrast strongly with the way in which certain environmentalisms narrate nature. We agree on the diagnosis, capitalism is taking our planet to a point of no return that brings us death and endangers our existence. All struggles and social movements are outlined in a different way within this scenario because the climate crisis upsets it and will upset everything. The segments of the world population that have contributed the least to this crisis will suffer more from the effects than those segments of the population that have benefited the most from destroying the planet. An important part of this crisis is supported by an idea that underlies the entire discourse of development and capitalist progress: the idea that sharply separated nature from humanity. Nature became a source of inputs, of natural resources transformed into merchandise. Faced with the present and urgent crisis, from the Western tradition, there are several responses that have been included under the category of “environmentalism” or “environmentalism”. This category hides, however, very different and even contrasting positions, so you have to be very careful when approaching. Now I would like to focus on the best western environmental and ecologist tradition, not the one that flirts with ecofascism or those that propose technical solutions only to perpetuate the capitalist mode of production. Within the environmental movements genuinely concerned about the climate crisis, the idea that nature is an entity, already weak, that must be rescued and cared for by humanity is part of the Western logic that separates nature from humanity. In many cases this separation continues to beat in these movements. Humanity abstracted from nature, in the midst of this crisis, needs to protect that nature that it previously treated as input. Although the intention is the opposite, the initial separation is not annulled: now we will have to take care of what we used to take advantage of before, what is the opposite of culture, of humanity, of that other that is nature for the West.

Perhaps for this reason, Western tradition environmentalism has had difficulties in inserting itself into other logics of struggle against the destruction of the planet. While certain environmentalisms are still based on the idea of ​​nature as another in danger to be cared for, other traditions start from the principle that humanity is nature, it is one more animal in the ecosystem, so to speak. The territories of the indigenous peoples have been and continue to be the object of dispossession in order to be converted into merchandise, natural resources or inputs for development; This dispossession is inextricably linked to the climate crisis. The resistance to the dispossession of our territories, which has not stopped for five hundred years, has turned in these moments of capitalism into a fight against the climate crisis as well. The defense of the territory from non-Western peoples, the struggles against mining companies, against extractive megaprojects, are carried out inscribed in the logic that nature is also us. That is why environmentalism here is pronounced defense of the territory. And in the face of the climate crisis, meetings and conversations between environmentalists and defenders of the territory are urgent. We do not have much time. That is now the issue.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country