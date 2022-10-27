Jets and Giants stronger than they have been for a long time



New York is on top in the NFL



New York Giants’ Darius Slayton (86) and teammate Jon Feliciano (76) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

new York Before the season, the New York teams Jets and Giants were considered underdogs in the NFL. After seven days of play, however, they are performing better than they have in a long time.

Football in New York has certainly not had an easy time. Fans in the Big Apple haven’t seen a team put in a good run, let alone make the playoffs, since 2016. The Jets and Giants combined for the 2017-2021 seasons 44 wins and 118 losses. And 2022? If they stand at a balance of 11:3.

For both teams, the hopes fueled before the season have largely come true so far. The Jets head coach Robert Saleh have on a strong defenseive set who can keep games tight which they can then win mostly through their running game. With success: Although the young quarterback Zach Wilson has not thrown a touchdown pass in three games (and has only had one in his four games), they have won four in a row. The defense around the outstanding Quinnen Williams at the front and a strong pass defense with the top rookie Sauce Gardner convinced, among others running back Breece Hall provided the points.

At the same time, this is where the problems lie: Wilson, who missed the first three games injured, still has a lot of room for improvement. He has not yet made the leap in development he had hoped for in his second year in the NFL. In addition, Hall has been injured just as badly as the hitherto very strong offensive line player Alijah Vera-Tucker. The season is already over for both of them. The short-term prospects are not exactly rosy offensively and the Jets are certainly not among the title contenders despite their good season so far. But at least they could for the first time since 2015he can achieve a positive win-loss record and maybe even move back into the play-offs after 2011. This would end the currently longest dry spell in the NFL.

As with the Jets, the 2022 season was somewhat of a transitional year for the Giants. With Joe Schoen, the “G-Men” committed a new sporting manager and with Brian Daboll also a new head coach. It goes without saying that both want to shape the team to their liking in the coming years. Of course, this also applies to the quarterback. His name is Daniel Jones at the moment and it really hasn’t been easy so far. In his NFL career to date, he has dealt with a variety of coaches and could not justify his status as the sixth-picked player by the Giants in 2019. Schoen and Daboll also waived their fifth-year contract option. Jones’ contract expires at the end of this season – for many a sign that Daboll and Schoen want to implement a new quarterback in 2023.

With the way the 25-year-old is currently playing, coaches and managers may start thinking again. “We always knew he could be someone who could lead us to wins,” said wide receiver Darius Slayton recently. “Now we’re finally getting it done.” That’s partly because of Jones, but above all because of Daboll and his offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. They let the offensive, in which Jones and running back Saquan Barkley are finally in good form again, play in a way that leads to success. After seven weeks there are six wins with only one loss aon the credit side.

“Based on the quarterback, you start talking about the offense and how you want to build it,” Daboll said shortly after taking office, referring to Jones’ strengths and weaknesses. “He’s the first player you talk about and then it moves on.” Daboll knows quarterback development. Before joining the Giants, he helped mold Buffalo diamond-in-the-rough Josh Allen into one of the league’s finest playmakers. Now he also uses Jones according to his strengths and makes him an important factor in the running game, for example.

NFL season 2022/23: All information about the new season









Like the Jets, the Giants aren’t suddenly one of the top teams in the league. Each of their seven games has been extremely close so far. The fact that a team wins so many tight games usually regulates itself downwards at some point. Also, the fact that Jones frequently saw the team noch leads to wins will not work consistently at this rate. At the latest in the possible play-offs it should be noticeable that the team itself is not as far as the current balance sheet suggests.