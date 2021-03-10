Jetpack joyride It may be unfamiliar to console lovers, but mobile gamers will recognize it immediately.

This game, developed by Halfbrick studios, made its official debut in 2011 within the App Store, and its success was such that it later reached devices Android and even to Playstation 3.

Jetpack joyride It is about to turn 10 years of existence, and to celebrate it, the studio that made it a reality will launch a sequel that you cannot miss.

The announcement came a few weeks ago through the official YouTube account of Halfbrick studios, where they published a funny animated video.

In this little trailer we see the return of Barry steakfries, who returns once more to confront the professor Brains and destroy their technological weapons.

The video includes several funny references, including small nods to Megaman, but better see for yourself.

Jetpack Joyride 2 It has already been launched in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, but is expected to reach other countries in the coming months.

The model will remain the same as its predecessor, so everyone will be able to download it for free and only money will be collected from microtransactions.

If you can’t wait to play it, the developers themselves recommended using some VPN, but doing so is at your own risk and they are not responsible for it.

What is Jetpack Joyride

This game is part of the famous endless runner, where you have to travel as far as possible without being eliminated by enemies or obstacles.

To complete this task you will be able to acquire some accessories that will make things a little easier for you, although you will depend a lot on your ability to press buttons at the right time.

If you want to try Jetpack joyride, you can find the first game in your favorite app store.

