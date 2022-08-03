Jetpack Joyride 2 – the sequel to developer Halfbrick Studios’ enormously enjoyable (and hugely successful) 2011 endless side-scrolling mobile shooter – has finally resurfaced and will launch as an Apple Arcade exclusive on 19th August.

Halfbrick – also the studio responsible for mobile classic Fruit Ninja – initially announced an iOS and Android sequel to Jetpack Joyride back in February 2021, with an accompanying trailer suggesting some very familiar action, albeit with a slightly slicker new HD art style.

That announcement was accompanied by a limited launch in select territories, but Halfbrick suddenly pulled the game from Google Play and the iOS App Store in March this year, saying it had “entered a new closed phase of development for an indefinite period.”

Jetpack Joyride 2 – Apple Arcade Trailer.

Following today’s confirmation of an Apple Arcade launch later this month, Halfbrick’s move now makes a lot more sense, particularly as the formerly free-to-play game will have needed to be retooled to accommodate Apple Arcade’s zero microtransaction policy.

Jetpack Joyride 2 comes to the Apple Arcade subscription service on 19th August alongside three other titles: Konami’s Amazing Bomberman, Outfit7 Limited’s My Talking Tom+, and Alike Studio’s Love You to Bits+.