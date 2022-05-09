Jethro Lazenby Cave, son of Nick Cave, paraded in Milan (Italy) in June 2010. Stefania D’Alessandro (Getty Images)

Jethro Cave, son of Australian musician Nick Cave and model Beau Lazenby, has died at the age of 31, as his father announced in a brief statement. “It is with great sadness that I have to confirm that my son Jethro has passed away. We would appreciate it if the family’s privacy was respected at this time.” The statement does not indicate the causes of his death.

Born and raised in Australia, Jethro was Cave’s eldest son, 64, but they had no relationship until the little boy was seven or eight years old, according to the newspaper. Guardian. In fact, he included his mother’s surname in his full name, and he used to call himself Jethro Lazenby Cave. The young man, who a decade ago worked as a model and paraded for brands such as Balenciaga or Versace, played small roles in movies, according to what he said in an interview he gave in 2012. “It was a difficult time, but in the end it turned out great,” he said then . “It didn’t start off so well, having all this shit with my dad and being in the shadows.”

After his stage on the catwalks, Jethro Cave launched some musical projects. His doctor explained that he suffered from schizophrenia when he attacked his mother in March, but in April he was found guilty, as he had a history of assaulting a girlfriend four years earlier. He was jailed and had been released over the weekend.

Only 10 days after Jethro’s birth, the singer’s second child, Luke, came into the world, whom he had with his then-partner, Viviane Carneiro. In 1999, Cave married his still-partner, British model Susie Bick, now a designer and founder of the luxury fashion brand The Vampire’s Wife. In the year 2000 the couple had twins, two boys named Arthur and Earl. In July 2015, 15-year-old Arthur died after falling off a cliff in the British city of Brighton, where the musician lives with his family. As it was known months later, the young man had taken LSD, according to the subsequent investigation and as also pointed out by a friend who was accompanying him at the time. “Both children suffered from the effects of the drug before they were separated. It is clear that their perception was totally disoriented and confused, they did not know what was real and what was not, “said the coroner of the case.