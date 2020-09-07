Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma has been entertaining the audience for the last 12 years. This show is very popular among the people. The characters and actors of this show have also become very famous. The show gets a lot of love from the audience. Every character makes people laugh a lot with his wonderful acting. Started in the year 2008, this show is the longest running serial of the small screen. The actors of this serial charge a hefty fee. But do you know how much Dileep Joshi and Shailesh Lodha charge for each episode.

‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ is one of the most popular shows in the world of TV. It is the most popular and longest running comedy show in the history of Indian television. According to sources, the show makers had increased the fees of the actors before the lockdown. According to sources, Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the show, gets a fee of Rs 1.50 lakh for each episode. He is the lead character of the show. In this case, their fees are the highest.

Amit Bhatt, who is playing the role of Champaklal in the show, is also very popular. According to sources, they charge 70-80 thousand rupees for every episode. But the most interesting are the fees of ‘Tarak Mehta’ i.e. Shailesh Lodha of real life. Shooting is off for the new episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and silence on the set of Gokul Dham Society.