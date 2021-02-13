British travel giant Jet2, which brings hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers to the Balearics, has set out three scenarios for a resumption of flights: May 22, mid-July and September 1, according to an article in the Financial Times.

Airlines and travel companies have a lot riding on the date. Even Jet2, smaller and thriftier than rivals, reckons on burning through £ 75m a month in a fully grounded situation, according to the newspaper.

Jet2 canceled its Easter holiday program this week and there are now hopes that it could resume its holiday program in May.

The British government has given mixed messages over holidays; one minister has told Britons not to book while another has said that he has already booked his holiday to Cornwall.