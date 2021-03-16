British travel firm Jet2.com / Jet2holidays said that they were doing everything to ensure that they were ready to take their customers away on holiday and said that they were planning to restart flights and holidays on May 17.

A spokesperson told the Bulletin: “As a responsible partner, we have of course informed hoteliers about the demand we are seeing for flights and holidays to Mallorca. The UK government has shown a clear ambition to reopen international travel in the coming months, and we have seen a surge in demand since then.

“Whilst we await further information ahead of the roadmap announcement on 12th April, we are doing everything to ensure that we are ready to take our customers away on holiday as soon as we are able to. Our customers have looked forward to their much-needed and well-deserved holidays for some time, and we want to make sure we everything is ready for the restart of international travel.

“We are currently planning to restart flights and holidays on May 17th, and we await further detail from the UK government ….”