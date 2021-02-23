There was a further holiday warning for Mallorca this afternoon with an announcement that British holiday giant Jet2 had added 74 new flights to Greece for 2021 including to Zante, Rhodes, Crete and Kefalonia.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “There continues to be enormous pent-up demand from British holidaymakers, who want nothing more than to get away to the sunshine and enjoy their well-deserved holidays.

“As always, we listen to what customers want and react accordingly, so that we can provide them with the holiday choices that they want. Extending the summer season to Greece means we are doing exactly that; giving customers more opportunity to get away and enjoy a much-needed holiday.

“As a result of the assurance that customers get from our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, we will be continuing to respond to the demand so that when travel restarts, we can take customers from our rainy islands to their favorite holiday hotspots . “

TUI UK announced this week that Crete had overtaken Mallorca as their most popular destination.

The Greek government are in talks with the British government regarding holidays for this summer.