Experts warn of severe weather in Germany. On Thursday (April 7th, 2022) a jet stream with storms and high water is possible. (Iconic image) © Tobias Hartl/dpa

From sunshine to snow and rain: April is always good for a surprise. Now a storm is raging over Germany.

Kassel – The sunny and warm ones Weather News* from March 2022 are gone. Instead, at the turn of the month, there was a change in the weather that is typical for the month of April. After snowfall and rain in the past week, storm depression “Nasim” is now moving over Germany. The last storm warning was not long ago. end of March Storm “Antonia” passed over Germany and caused flooding*.

Experts are warning of a storm that will last from Thursday (April 7th, 2022) to Friday (April 8th, 2022). But only the south, the center and the coast of Germany are affected. In the early morning of Thursday there will be stormy gusts at higher altitudes. Meanwhile, there are initially slight gusts of wind at lower altitudes, reports the German Weather Service (DWD). This is partly due to the jet stream, which blows from the west and lies directly over Germany, reports weather.com. A jet stream or jet stream represents a narrow, band-like strong wind field in the troposphere or stratosphere, as the DWD explains.

Expert expects wind gusts of up to 110 km/h – DWD publishes storm warning

“On Thursday, an unstable layered cold front will move across Germany. This brings with it gusts of wind of up to 100 km/h, especially in the east,” explains meteorologist Jan Schenk at weather.com. In Thuringia and in the foothills of the Alps, according to Schenk, gusts of wind can reach speeds of up to 110 km/h. Such winds must also be expected on the North Sea coast. According to the meteorologist, this weather will shift towards the south in the course of the evening and will already come to an end on Friday morning. The German Weather Service (DWD) summarizes the catchment areas of the gusts again. According to the DWD, the center, south and coast of Germany are mainly affected.

Occasional thunderstorms are also to be expected. In the western low mountain range, as well as in the Black Forest and in the Allgäu, there is constant rain. The probability that this will also affect the Harz Mountains and the central low mountain range is low, but not impossible, writes the DWD. Schenk also speaks of up to 100 liters of rain per square meter. “Especially in the Black Forest, Thuringia, Franconia and Hesse, it rains very heavily.” The rain can cause flooding in small and medium-sized rivers. The DWD, on the other hand, speaks of less rain, namely up to 70 liters per square meter.

Jetstream: Storms and floods in Germany are possible

As uncomfortable as the weather forecasts from the experts sound, it should be all the nicer from Sunday. “It will also be exciting with a view to the next week,” reports qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung at the weather portal weather.net. “Up to 27 or 28 degrees would therefore be possible on Wednesday in the west and south-west.”

Saturday (04/09/2022) 6 to 9 degrees, changeable and rain showers, but also sunshine Sunday (04/10/2022) 7 to 12 degrees, quite nice, some sunshine, mostly dry Monday (04/11/2022) 9 to 17 degrees, mostly friendly and dry Tuesday (04/12/2022) 15 to 24 degrees, quite nice with sunshine, dry Wednesday (04/13/2022) 17 to 27 degrees, very warm, partly sunny and dry, new showers from the west in the evening

Whether this warm weather will last until Easter remains unclear for the time being. However, the first trend looks for changeable weather around the holidays. The maximum values ​​are estimated at 15 to 21 degrees. So there will be no white Easter. This changeable weather in Germany is typical. At times, the warm south-west air prevails on the Mediterranean, which explains the warm days. (Fee Halberstadt) *hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.