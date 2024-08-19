It was supposed to be a fun adventure at sea, on the Adriatic coast of Albania, that of 19 year old from Casal del Principe, Nicola Ioriowho instead lost his life after a fatal collision between his jet ski and the one driven by his girlfriend’s brother, Salvatore di Tella, 20 years old.

The tragic event occurred yesterday off the coast of Velipoja, a seaside area near Scutari, in the north of the Land of the Eagles.

Local police announced today that they have Di Tella arrested for manslaughter. Iorio was on vacation with his girlfriend’s family. Together with Di Tella they decided to rent two jet skis, with which they chose to go quite far from the coast, about “one mile from the security perimeter,” according to a statement released by Albanian police.

“Alleged dangerous and wrong maneuvers,” the police revealed, would have caused the collision between the two jet skis, in which Iorio was seriously injured. The 19-year-old was transferred to the hospital in Scutari. According to Albanian media, He suffered serious injuries to his head and neck and died a few hours after the accidentThe investigation into the case was entrusted to the District Attorney’s Office of Scutari. Some local media reported that it was suspected that the two young people had consumed alcoholbut Albanian police sources have explained that they are waiting for a forensic medical report before confirming this hypothesis.

Meanwhile, Di Tella, arrested in flagrante, will have to appear, probably by tomorrow, before the judgewho should confirm or deny the accusation of alleged manslaughter. The case has the Italian embassy in Tirana was also involvedwho is closely following the case, assisting the relatives of the deceased young man.