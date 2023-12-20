We all remember very well the brief but intense intervention of Saw at The Game Awards 2023, with the announcement of 5 games all together by the Japanese company, intending to bring back on stage Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Crazy Taxi (and many others): so let's see some images and details about the games in question, now.
It is a single image for each title, but which tells us something about each of these, considering that, in addition to the reference key art, it is possible to see some accompanying screenshots, as well as various details that better explain the remakes in question.
Crazi Taxi simply aims to replicate the original experience in a modernized version, but not too much.
The style seems to be the classic one, i.e. a purely arcade driving game within an open world style setting, with the need to complete missions within a time limit, taking the bizarre figures from one point to another of the polygonal San Francisco.
Historical returns with various remakes
Golden Ax is a total remake, which applies 3D to the classic arcade scrolling fighting game structure. In this case, the characters and settings are the classic ones, as are the game situations, but the addition of the third dimension and the third-person view modify the general experience somewhat.
Jet Set Radio brings back the particular futuristic hip hop aesthetic that made the original famous.
Also in this case we find ourselves having to lead the youth rebellion movement against the police state that dominates the Tokyo of the future, running on skates around the metropolis and hanging murals around.
Shinobi is perhaps the most faithful remake, in terms of structure and gameplay. Like the original, this too presents itself as a scrolling action game, with a classic 2D structure but a new graphic design, which however maintains the Japanese mythology atmosphere of the classic chapter. Armed with the legendary sword Oborozuki, we find ourselves having to fight evil once again.
Finally, Streets of Rage: Revolution continues the series of urban-based scrolling fighting games that made the history of Sega consoles. In the role of an ex-officer, we find ourselves having to bring justice to the violent streets with blows, in a remake with new graphics but traditional gameplay.
Sega announced Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Crazy Taxi with a trailer at The Game Awards 2023, also promising other historic returns in the near future. Meanwhile, we have learned that some authors of the originals are directly involved with these remakes.
#Jet #Set #Radio #Shinobi #Golden #Axe #Streets #Rage #Crazy #Taxi #Sega #reveals #images #details
Leave a Reply