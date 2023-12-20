We all remember very well the brief but intense intervention of Saw at The Game Awards 2023, with the announcement of 5 games all together by the Japanese company, intending to bring back on stage Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Crazy Taxi (and many others): so let's see some images and details about the games in question, now.

It is a single image for each title, but which tells us something about each of these, considering that, in addition to the reference key art, it is possible to see some accompanying screenshots, as well as various details that better explain the remakes in question.

Crazi Taxi simply aims to replicate the original experience in a modernized version, but not too much.

Crazy Taxi poster

The style seems to be the classic one, i.e. a purely arcade driving game within an open world style setting, with the need to complete missions within a time limit, taking the bizarre figures from one point to another of the polygonal San Francisco.