Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the heavily Jet-Set-Radio-inspired adventure from developer Team Reptile, launches for PS4 and PS5 on 1st September, two weeks after Switch and PC.

As one glimpse will confirm, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk pays homage and then some to Sega’s beloved Dreamcast classic Jet Set Radio, sporting an immediately familiar cell-shaded aesthetic as players skate, skateboard, and cycle through the futuristic streets of New Amsterdam, dodging militarized police as they spray graffiti and face-off against other crews.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk’s New Amsterdam features five main boroughs to explore, and players can make use of a “unique environment based trick system” that includes combos and boost tricks as they roam. Additionally, there’re new crew members to recruit, plus music from Hideki Naganuma, who wrote Jet Set Radio’s classic soundtrack.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from 1st September, putting its launch a few weeks after the Switch and PC versions, which were both recently confirmed to be arriving on 18th August.

While Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be the closest thing to a new Jet Set Radio game fans have seen since Jet Set Radio Future in 2002, rumors suggest an official new entry in the series – described as a “big-budget reboot” – is currently in the works at Sega, alongside a similar reboot for Dreamcast classic Crazy Taxi.