SAW would be preparing the return of the series Crazy Taxi And Jet Set Radioin new high-budget projects designed for global success.

This is what Bloomberg teases, in an article stating that these series will have “high-budget reboots” in an attempt to achieve worldwide success in the category. Fortnite by Epic Games, capable of lasting over the years. These new projects will arrive within the next two to three years and will be the first to be part of SEGA’s “Super Game” project.

SEGA’s plan is to develop ways to regularly generate revenue and create online communities around internal intellectual property. The alliance with Microsoft to work on the Azure platform also serves this plan, to create online and global communities that will play the same game for many years to come.

We currently don’t know if these new titles will also include NFT, a technology SEGA would like to consider. In the article Bloomberg states that the two games are in the very early stages of development and that they could still be canceled. In short, it seems to be carved in stone.

