In the past few hours, what appears to be a very short fragment of gameplay videos for a new Jet Set Radioalthough it is not clear whether it could be a remake, reboot or a new chapter of the series, just as it is difficult to confirm its veracity.

The video has been removed from various sources in the meantime, but you can view it (at least for now) at this address on ResetEra, where it is shown together with the alleged Persona 3 Remake video that emerged yesterday. In this one, we only see a few seconds of animation with the protagonist performing one of his typical standstill dances, but it could be authentic.

On the other hand, what is visible in the video matches an image that was leaked in 2022, which would demonstrate a certain consistency between the leaked materials online.

Jet Set Radio, the possible image of the reboot

As early as April 2022, Bloomberg had reported that Sega was developing reboots for some of its historic franchises.

Among these there would be Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi, both protagonists of reboot operations with productions characterized by large budgets, therefore projects of a certain importance within Sega. All this suggests that the short video that emerged could actually refer to the game in progress, waiting to find out more about it.