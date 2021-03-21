Jet rodeo recently released the video clip of “Amber”, the theme that leads and gives title to his first record production.

This national rock band is making its way into the music industry and has managed to release its first EP in the context of the pandemic. Jet Rodeo is made up of Neto Guevara (bassist), Lucho Benzaquen (guitarist and current Libido musician), Gerardo Lama (drums) and Toño Santivañez (vocalist of the group) who in an interview with La República told us details of this new directed clip by Giacomo Cochela.

In addition, they tell us a little about the birth of this group and how they are taking on the challenge of continuing to build their career despite the pandemic.

Jet Rodeo has just released its new music video “Ámbar”, tell us a bit

“Ámbar” is the name of the EP, which is already posted on all platforms, and we decided to make a video clip in the pandemic because we believe that it is a song that represents more the sound, the lyrical and what we all need right now, a message of peace, love and all that. Right now everyone is more distracted by political things than art.

What is the story in this video inspired by?

It is of love, if you see it from a more direct point of view, but in reality it has many symbolisms, for example, the amber stone (which appears in the video) reflects the positive energy, the memories, all the experiences that one collects from throughout his life. It is an energy that someone can use as something positive in their life. That is what the video clip is also about, there is a couple who meet again after time and through various symbolisms they reflect the memories, then in those symbolic elements things are united, the memories, the experiences.

How has the public’s response been?

Good, we actually had a ton of views in the first two weeks. Many people have been waiting for new material because we did a flat pandemic release and now that we start the year, we have practically done it with our feet up, with a good video clip that was made with a lot of effort and with a lot of dedication, since as I told you the sector is off. So, we saw how to make this video clip. Giacomo Coachela, the director, and he gave us a lot of possibilities to do it. Fortunately, we had the opportunity to work on it with a friend who helped us with the whole issue of the location. We tested absolutely the entire team, which was about 16 people, and we started making the video clip.

We are very happy with the result, we have many friends involved, musicians, who have told us that it is very good. It is a good sign to continue working on a new material that is currently being cooked.

Jet Rodeo is made up of members of renowned bands such as Líbido, Unión Cinema, how was this group born?

I know all of them from university, even before, but it happened that the world is so small and in the end the band with which ‘Neto’ and ‘Lucho’ (the bassist and the guitarist) had toured and we went to several cities with other artists, I with the other band I had and we met there. We weren’t friends yet, but we already knew each other by sight and little by little at university, we had some courses together, but the friendship was forged later.

Later, we called each other and the first song came out, titled “The signal”, it was the theme that made Jet Rodeo work. It was made from the first day we got together, that (friend) bond was formed with a call and little by little we forged that friendship, now we are all very good friends, that is why we see this as a lasting project.

What is the proposal of this band unlike other Peruvian rock bands?

I can confess that it is the importance we give to sound and visual quality. In fact, at concerts you can see that. We always increase our followers because we have given a good experience in each concert. I recommend to all artists not to neglect the technical side, to rehearse a lot, to prepare the show well. We try to be with an incredible look… it is the concept that we have, others can give other concepts to their bands and it works too.

Why Jet Rodeo? Where did the name come from?

Jet is the speed and Rodeo is like the swaying of emotions, it is like the speed of emotions which is completely normal. Sometimes people are shocked by emotional ups and downs, but they are normal and you have to live them to the fullest whether it is good or bad. Sometimes the bad is the good for the future, it is like knowing how to deal with all these emotions. That is what it is all about.

You, like Jet Rodeo, how long have you been in the music scene?

Since we got together to make our first song, it will have been like three years or so, and since we have released the EP, almost a year.

“Ámbar” is a song from the first record production of Jet Rodeo …

Yes, actually each one (members) comes from a musical trajectory. Now it was like uniting all that baggage that we had to be able to make this album. We are already doing the second EP, they have given us the opportunity and we must take advantage of this pandemic.

Why “Amber”?

Because “Ambar” we relate it a lot to the issue of what color transmits to you, not only energetically, which is one of the reasons, but the other is like alertness, like the traffic light, where you don’t know whether to move forward or backward. , then you are in that swing of emotions, and that’s what we call it.

How difficult has it been to bring this album up in the middle of the pandemic?

What happened here was that, before the pandemic, we were just playing live and all the audience we had, fans and people who went to the concert for us was because they had seen us previously. We got used to that dynamic of growing up with the concerts we gave. Then the pandemic appeared, we already had about six concerts scheduled and we obviously had to cancel all of them, but just a month passed and after a month of the pandemic we released the EP because in reality we had a lot of difficulties. We wanted to launch it in 2019, we already had it, only we decided to wait until 2021 and take advantage of all the benefits that the issue of digital dissemination, digital marketing gives you, all of which are watching your growth.

They are working on their second EP …

Yes, in fact right now the important thing is that people keep listening to the video clip, it’s something new. What we are composing right now we will show when everything resumes and we can play live, that’s the idea. We want to keep this feeling of playing the new songs before releasing them.

In addition, for you musicians, the closeness to the warmth of the public at a concert is irreplaceable …

Sure, it’s something palpable, right? You will never be able to replace the virtual with the tangible. The same environment, the smell of a closed place, beer, sweat … the senses are more activated in a place where you can see the looks, the expressions. All of that is irreplaceable. The experience is another, completely different.

Virtual presentations have become fashionable, how have they been with that?

Not really great, we haven’t participated in that many, but we haven’t seen a response like we get when we play live. Someone does not become a fan listening only to a video, maybe not all live videos are in the optimal conditions to make it sound incredible, and that is something that we have taken care of since day one, to be able to play with good, good instruments. amplifiers, have the complete team. Not all platforms give you that, sometimes you only have your cell phone to record yourself but the experience is not the same. Technically it will not be the same.

We have done virtual concerts, obviously for free, because right now neither the producers have money to pay, nor do they earn, so right now it is mostly for the artist’s exhibition to be able to stay current.

What other projects do you have?

In fact, new surprises are coming with international artists, I still can’t say who, but yes, we are coordinating things right now. They are done.

What goals have you set for yourself as a band?

My dream is not about playing in such a place or having so many followers, it is (in fact I am already fulfilling it) to have a group of friends (Jet Rodeo) who can connect with me. You could say that my dream is coming true and that we are making songs together, that (the band) progress is part of our happiness. This does not mean that we would like to participate in large festivals, but I believe that this will fulfill the main dream we have, which is to make music.

