Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

A plane crashes in Italy. © Youtube screenshot @QuotidianoCanavese

A tragedy occurs at Turin airport. An Italian Air Force plane briefly crashes. A five-year-old girl loses her life.

Turin – An Italian Air Force plane crashed during a training flight. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot apparently lost control and the plane hit the runway.

Plane crash in Italy: pilot saves himself by ejecting his seat – child dies

Actually, rehearsals were supposed to take place for the upcoming Air Force celebration in Italy on Sunday (September 17th). However, shortly after taking off, the plane crashed near Turin airport in the town of Caselle, according to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported. The jet hit the bottom of the runway and a huge cloud of smoke developed.

Videos on social media show the plane crashing. You can also see how the pilot can eject himself from the jet before the collision. Shortly afterwards the parachute opened. The newspaper said he was uninjured but was in shock and was transported to an area hospital.

How Rai News 24 reported that a five-year-old girl was said to have died in the crash. A nine-year-old boy suffered burns. The two parents were also reportedly injured. The international airport has been temporarily closed.

Just a few months ago, a plane crashed in Croatia, killing several people. A German family dies in a plane crash in Namibia. (cheese)