Home page World

From: Teresa Toth, Karolin Schäfer

Split

Firefighters work at the scene of the accident, where the rubble of a burned car can be seen. © Matteo Secci/dpa

A tragedy occurs at Turin airport. An Italian Air Force plane crashes. A five-year-old girl loses her life.

Update from September 17th, 9:04 p.m.: After the plane crash in Italy that killed a five-year-old girl, a witness has spoken out about the incident. Michele Scarpello and his wife were near the scene of the accident when the plane crashed. “We heard the impact, it was 4:50 p.m.,” Scarpello told the Italian newspaper La Stampa. The couple then rushed to the scene of the accident to provide first aid. “We saw the dead child lying on the ground. A terrible scene that is difficult to forget,” continued Scarpello.

The general director of the city’s health department, Dr. Giovanni La Valle, meanwhile, thanked everyone who helped for their support. “I would like to thank all the professionals who immediately took care of such a complex situation, also because of the emotional impact linked to the particular situation,” said La Valle. He extends his condolences to the family at this time of great sadness.

Fatal plane crash in Italy: brother and parents of the girl killed injured

Update from September 17th, 1:52 p.m.: A plane from the Italian aerobatic team crashed. Debris from the plane is said to have hit a family’s car. A five-year-old girl died. Her brother suffered burns in the accident. According to the Italian newspaper La Stampa Around 30 percent of his body is said to have been burned. The children’s parents were also taken to hospital with minor burns.

The aircraft is the industry portal Aerotelegraph according to the “Aermacchi MB-339” fighter aircraft. The pilot, who was able to escape using the ejection seat, was also injured. However, he was able to leave the hospital on Saturday evening, reported La Stampa.

The airport was immediately closed after the accident. The impact on travel is likely to be significant. The international airport will remain closed until Sunday night in light of the crash, the website said. Travelers are advised to contact the airline or travel agent to rebook. Most flights have been canceled or are being rerouted via Milan, among other places.

Plane crash in Italy: family is hit by rubble – child is killed

Update from September 16th, 8:29 p.m.: A plane from the Italian aerobatic team crashed in Italy. A five-year-old girl was killed. Like the Italian news agency Ansa reported that a burning part of the jet hit the family’s car on a nearby country road. The exact circumstances of the incident are still unclear.

The local newspaper La Stampa However, it is assumed that the plane may have collided with a flock of birds and that the pilot may therefore have lost control. The performance on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Air Force on Sunday, for which the aerobatic team was rehearsing, was canceled.

First report from September 16th, 7:45 p.m.: Turin – An Italian Air Force plane crashed during a training flight. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot apparently lost control and the plane hit the runway.

Plane crash in Italy: pilot saves himself by ejecting his seat – child dies

Actually, rehearsals were supposed to take place for the upcoming Air Force celebration in Italy on Sunday (September 17th). However, shortly after taking off, the plane crashed near Turin airport in the town of Caselle, according to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported. The jet hit the bottom of the runway and a huge cloud of smoke developed.

Videos on social media show the plane crashing. You can also see how the pilot can eject himself from the jet before the collision. Shortly afterwards the parachute opened. The newspaper said he was uninjured but was in shock and was transported to an area hospital.

How Rai News 24 reported that a five-year-old girl was said to have died in the crash. A nine-year-old boy suffered burns. The two parents were also reportedly injured. The international airport has been temporarily closed.

Just a few months ago, a plane crashed in Croatia, killing several people. A German family dies in a plane crash in Namibia. (kas/dpa)