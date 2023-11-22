Service Nintendo Switch Online It is constantly expanding. While we don’t see a huge number of games joining this service on a consistent basis, it’s always nice to see one or more classic games become available to all users. Thus, It was recently revealed that one of Rare’s most beloved works for the Nintendo 64 will soon join the Switch.

Starting next December, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users will be able to enjoy Jet Force Gemini on the hybrid console. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no specific date for this. However, considering that in Japan this title, as well as GoldenEye 007will be available on November 30, it is very likely that in our region we will see this delivery during the first days of December.

Adventure calls in the galaxy of Jet Force Gemini, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members this December! #Nintendo 64 pic.twitter.com/Nne8huwalW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2023

For those who haven’t played it, Jet Force Gemini is a third person shooter developed and published by Rare for the Nintendo 64 originally in 1999. Here, you will have to visit various planets eliminating alien ants, or Drones, and trying to save a race called Tribals, which has been enslaved by Mizar, who represents the final enemy and leader of the Drone army. Although this title is not as remembered as Banjo-Kazooie or Perfect Dark, other games by Rare for this console, Jet Force Gemini They are still a very entertaining experience that is very worth it.. Originally, Jet Force Gemini was going to have a sequel, known as Jet Force Gemini Critical Aftermath. Unfortunately, this title was canceled without much explanation. However, nothing rules out that we will see a spiritual successor from Xbox in the future.

The Nintendo Switch Online continues to grow, although not at the rate that many would like. During its launch, when only NES and SNES applications were available, between three and four new titles arrived on this service each month. However, In the last year they only join one or two more every two or three months. Considering that the Nintendo 64, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Genesis are also currently within our reach, this is a slight disappointment.

More games should be available to players on a consistent basis. While the library of worthwhile Nintendo 64 titles is steadily shrinking, there are still several worthwhile experiences in the Game Boy family, and They deserve to be available to the users of this service.

We remind you that the Nintendo Switch Online is divided into two. The first option offers us the basic service, where, in addition to online gaming, NES, SNES and Game Boy games are also available to us. The second option is a little more expensive, but includes Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, and SEGA Genesis titlesas well as the DLC of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and more.

Now we only have to wait for next December so that Jet Force Gemini Join this service through the Nintendo 64 app. On related topics, a new update comes to the Nintendo Switch. Likewise, an interesting offer comes for all Switch Online users.

Editor’s Note:

The Nintendo Switch Online is an offer that is currently worth it. Although during its launch it was difficult to justify the monthly or annual payment that this service requires, today it is easy to recommend it. Not only can we play online, something that still needs improvement, but a huge number of classic Nintendo games are also within our reach, as well as some third party games, although not all of them that should be.

Via: Nintendo