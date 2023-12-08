Last month, Nintendo revealed that Jet Force Gemini would be available on the Switch Online service sometime in December. Along with this, the company’s official site also mentioned that two more Nintendo 64 titles would accompany it. Although no specific details were given at the time, We already know when these three games will be within our reach.

Yesterday, just after the start of The Game Awards, the official Nintendo of America account revealed that Harvest Moon 64, 1080° Snowboarding and Jet Force Gemini They are now available in the NIntendo 64 application for all those who have a subscription to Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Three classic #Nintendo 64 games are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!

🏂 1080° Snowboarding

Which are you playing first? — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 8, 2023

These three titles arrived on Switch Online in Japan earlier this month, and it’s good to see that users in our region can now enjoy these classics. Unfortunately, At the moment we do not know when more games will be available through Switch Online. However, it is very likely that a new list of titles for this service will be released at some point in January 2024.

From this list, the most striking title is Jet Force Geminithis is a third-person shooter game, developed and published by Rare for the Nintendo 64 in 1999. The game is known for its cooperative multiplayer and its combination of shooting, exploration and platforming elements. This installment presents us with a combination of shooting enemies, solving puzzles and exploring various planets. One notable aspect of Jet Force Gemini is the use of a system called “Ants in Your Pants,” which involves rescuing furry, bear-like creatures called Tribals. Players must save a certain percentage of tribals in each level to progress in the game.

Another great inclusion to the service is Harvest Moon 64, a classic farming simulation developed by Victor Interactive Software, and published by Natsume. This installment came to the Nintendo 64 in Japan in 1999 and later in North America in 2000. In this installment, players inherit a ruined farm from their grandfather and are tasked with restoring it to its former glory. The main experience involves planting and growing crops, raising animals, and building relationships with residents of the nearby city. The game progresses through four seasons, each with its own set of crops to plant and festivals in which one can participate.

Finally, 1080° Snowboarding It was developed by Nintendo for the N64, and released in 1998 in Japan and North America and later in Europe.. The game is known for its realistic snow skating mechanics, challenging courses, and impressive graphics for its time. The title was aimed at a realistic representation of the physics of snow skating for its time. Players can perform various tricks and maneuvers, such as grabs, spins, and flips, while navigating the tracks.

These are three great options, especially for this time of year. We remind you that Harvest Moon 64, 1080° Snowboarding and Jet Force Gemini They are now available in the N64 app for all those who pay for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. On related topics, Donkey Kong Country comes to Super Nintendo World. Likewise, the rumored Switch Mini could be a reality.

Editor’s Note:

The Switch Online justifies its price more and more. Although at first this service was not worth much, over time it has become something that all users should have. However, many games are still missing, especially in the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance applications, something that could well change throughout 2024.

Via: Nintendo of America