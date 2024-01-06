InterviewSince his award-winning farewell to the public, Rob de Nijs (81) has been waging the unequal battle against Parkinson's in the shelter. He is still there, wife Jet de Nijs (55) is grateful for that. After a year full of sorrow, she only wants one thing in 2024: to continue to care for him at home. A candid interview. “As a family we realize again how fragile and unstable life is.”