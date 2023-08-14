Jet crashed in the middle of an air show: pilot was saved by a miracle

A plane crash during a show in Michigan, United States It was recorded on video and has caused a stir on social networks.

Strong aerial images from Thunder Over Michigan give the impression that the crash was fatal, but two people managed to be ejected from the aircraft using the parachute from the MiG-23 fighter jet.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority in a statement, they did not suffer significant injuries, but both were transferred to a local hospital to carry out their respective recovery.

More news: Henry Kissinger turned 100 and continues to challenge the world

The plane finally crashed into the parking lot of a building of apartments in Belleville.

“The pilot and rear seat were successfully ejected from the aircraft prior to the crash,” the authority said. “While there did not appear to be any major injuries, first responders transported the couple to a nearby hospital as a precaution,” the statement said.

You can also read: