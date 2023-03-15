US drone “intercepted and hit” by a Russian jet today in international airspace over the Black Sea. To be destroyed, explained US Air Force General James Hecker, “our MQ-9 aircraft” unmanned which “was conducting routine operations”.

First flown on February 2, 2001 and originally known as Predator B, the ‘General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper’ is a remotely piloted aircraft developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for use by the United States Air Force, the United States Navy, but also the Italian Air Force and the British Royal Air Force. The drone was designed for long-range, high-altitude surveillance. Compared to the previous MQ-1 Predator equipped with an internal combustion engine, the MQ-9 is equipped with a turboprop engine.