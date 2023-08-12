The ‘black Saturday’ on European roads today makes it the busiest day of the summer so far, the ANWB reports. This is mainly due to returning holidaymakers and a long weekend in various European countries.

Especially from and to the south there were long traffic jams due to returning and departing holiday traffic. In France, there were about 1200 kilometers of traffic jams on Saturday afternoon. “It is busier than a week ago,” says an ANWB spokesperson.

It is also busy in the north of Germany. Especially around Hamburg, there were long queues of cars on Saturday afternoon. The same applied to the Gotthard tunnel in Switzerland, where the waiting time increased to one to two hours.

Many Dutch tourists are slowly but surely returning, because the first schools will start again in just over a week. In addition, Tuesday 15 August is a day off in various countries south of us, so many have a long weekend off and go out. See also Union calls for the establishment of a vaccination register

On Saturday afternoon and evening, there will be long traffic jams in France on the A7 between Orange and Lyon and on the A10 between Bordeaux and Poitiers due to returning holidaymakers. On Sunday it will only be busy in the southeast, the ANWB expects.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.