Jet Airways is ready to fly in the sky once again. Actually, Jet, which is heavily debt-ridden, has got a new owner. Jet’s lending committee of creditors has selected London-based asset management company Kalrock Capital and UAE investor Murari Lal Jalan as the new investors. At the same time, the shadow of the long-running jet’s future is dark. The announcement to re-fly the jet will create a large number of new employment opportunities in the aviation industry as thousands of direct and indirect jobs will be created. Significantly, 9000 people were employed in the jet at the time of closure, now only 4500 personnel are left.

Experts say Jet will have to make a large number of new appointments to resume flight service. This will serve to accelerate the sluggish job market after Corona. Appointments will be made at all levels if Jet operates flight service abroad with the country. The resolution professional of Jet Airways told in the information given to the stock market that e-voting took place on this proposal after which it was approved. Significantly, the closed airline company received proposals from two groups.

This happened with Jet in the year 2019

-Jet ceased flying after deepening financial crisis in April

SBI-led banks take Jet airweight to NCLT in June

In September, Synergy Group tried to bid but could not succeed

Year -2020

-January resolution professional seeks new bid for Jet

Three companies showed interest in February but did not succeed

– Resolution professional in March requested to increase the bid for three months

– Approved bidding by April 21 in April

– Two bidders in July presented a resolution plan

– Resolution plan approved through e-voting on 17 October

These five decisions brought Jet to the floor with haste

– In 2006, buying a distressed Air Sahara for $ 500 million in cash

– Jet had to face the challenge of cheap airlines like Indigo, SpiceJet and Go Air

– Allegations on Naresh Goyal’s management style that he used to take all the decisions himself

– Costly aerial fuel and weak rupee hurt

– Jet Airways also failed to find a strategic investor who would keep pouring money into the airline

Start of such business

In 1993, the jet was launched for the first time with four Boeing 737 aircraft.

By 2012, it became the largest private airline in the country.

– Jet had 112 aircraft on flight on April 17, 2019, when the flight stopped.

There will be thousands of new recruiters

The re-flight of the jet has paved the way for thousands of new recruits in the aviation sector. When the jet took off, it had 9000 employees, of which over 3700 were employed in ground staff, 2000 flight services, 1500 engineering departments, 1000 flight operations and 500 corporate offices. After the shutdown, more than half of the employees have left Jet and joined another company. Currently, there are only about 4000 personnel associated with the jet. In such a situation, experts say that the jet will have to make thousands of new appointments before flying.

There will be new recruits in these areas

Experts say that preparing to fly the jet will lead to re-hiring in many departments like pilot, cabin crew, engineering staff, ground handling, airport staff, booking agency, cargo handling. Along with this, other airlines are also preparing to move to India. In such a situation, the Indian aviation sector is going to bring a big opportunity.

Sanjay Mandavia will start budget airlines

The Consortium of Flight Simulation Technique Center, a company of former Jet Airways employee Sanjay Mandavia, had bid Rs 770 crore for the purchase of Jet Airways. However, he could not get success. After this, Sanjay Mandavia has announced to start his budget airlines. He said that after failing to bid for the jet, he will now focus on starting his budget airlines.

Opportunities will increase rapidly in aviation sector

Airlines experts say that after Corona, the number of passengers has reached an earlier level within two months of the commencement of domestic flights. This explains the strength of the Indian aviation sector. Along with this, the government is promoting regional flights. Small cities have been linked with air services under UDAN scheme. This will also benefit the youth looking for employment in this sector along with the aircraft. In the coming time, 10 lakh direct employment opportunities are expected to be created in this sector.

