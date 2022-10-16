Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

CDU politician Christoph Ploß sits across from journalist Tilo Jung. © Screenshot/ Young & Naive

Religion and science do not always agree. CDU politician Christoph Ploß and journalist Tilo Jung recently had an argument about evolution and the story of creation.

Hamburg – The theory of evolution teaches that humans descended from apes and that one of many species was able to prevail and survive. This is opposed to the idea of ​​the Christian story of creation – man was created by God in his own image. Christoph Ploß and Tilo Jung spoke about this topic.

The Hamburg CDU leader and member of the Bundestag sat across from the journalist for a four-hour interview. In his “Jung & Naiv” format, Jung regularly hosts prominent guests from politics and science. The interviews often last several hours, as in this case. For this reason, a wide range of topics was also covered in this interview.

Hamburg CDU boss in an interview: evolution theory or creation story?

In the interview, Ploß is asked about his faith, among other things. Of course, Ploß believe in a being with “supernatural powers” because: “There must be a creator god who created all this.” Visibly irritated, Jung refers to the theory of evolution that explains the origin of mankind: “I thought we had that cleared up with the theory of evolution that God was not needed for this.” The CDU politician replies: “I don’t think so”.

Jung then asked again whether Ploß had any doubts about Darwinism. Ploß then explains his position: everything was created by God. However, it is completely clear that there was then evolution over several stages.

Interview with Hamburg CDU boss: Which party would Jesus be a member of?

In the further course of the interview, Jung asked the CDU politician whether Jesus, if he were alive today, would rather be a member of the CDU or of the left. Ploß replied, visibly amused: “I think Jesus would like a lot of what we do as the CDU.” Jung then asked whether Jesus would approve of the German state not doing more intensive sea rescue in the Mediterranean.

The CDU politician pointed out that passing ships would certainly pick up people in the Mediterranean. In addition, Germany is “not responsible for everything that happens in the world”. However, Jung digs deeper and asks whether Germany is responsible for the deaths of people in the Mediterranean. After all, something could change that. According to Ploss, it is not the state’s responsibility to search the Mediterranean Sea. Ploß does not know whether Jesus would be proud of Germany’s actions in this context. (LP)