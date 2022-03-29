Jesus with the cross.

Let us raise our hands in the form of a cross and say: Jesus. May we be willing to carry the cross of love every day. Because, in fact, loving one another is like carrying a cross, because love costs sacrifice, fatigue, inconvenience, that is why it is necessary to repeat to him once more: Jesus. May we be willing to carry the cross of love every day. Loving others is like carrying a cross, because it requires leaving our own things and interests to help others. Therefore, we will have to continue begging Jesus. May we be willing to carry the cross of love every day.