Mazatlan.- A young man suffered probable fracture and bruises in a motorcycle-car crash the night of this Monday, February 14, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

This was around 10:00 p.m. in the south-north lane of Ejército Mexicano avenue, upon reaching Río Grijalva avenue. It was at the height of the UAS.

On the site it was learned that a black and green Italika cross 150 motorcycle collided with a Mazda 6 car White color.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Jesús N., probably suffered a fracture in his right leg. A young woman accompanying him was uninjured.

Red Cross paramedics came to treat the wounded man and then took him to the ISSSTE hospital, it was said.

Read more: Gunmen break into a workshop and kill three men in Ciudad Hidalgo, Michoacán

Municipal transit took over the case and the two vehicles involved. The Mazda car was hit by the motorcycle in the rear on the driver’s side.